Guyana declare on 247/6, Red Force need 412 for victory

Guyana Harpy Eagles batsman Leon Johnson bats against TT Red Force in the West Indies Four-Day Championships at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Lincoln Holder

The Guyana Harpy Eagles continued to tighten the screws against the Red Force on Friday in their regional four-day encounter at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba.

Resuming the day on 96 for three, Guyana pushed their total to 247 for six, for an overall lead of 411 on day three.

Kemol Savary led the visitors with an unbeaten 101 off 222 balls (five fours, one six) while skipper Leon Johnson followed up his first-innings half-century with another solid knock of 74 from 158 balls (ten fours, one six).

Red Force skipper Darren Bravo, who had just four first-class wickets from 106 matches, picked up three more with his medium pace, including two for 23 in the second innings to lead the attack. Spinner Bryan Charles took two for 60.

TT started their chase badly with opener Jeremy Solozano dismissed for duck by quickie Nial Smith.