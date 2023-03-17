Dis Little Piggy is going to SAPA

A scene from Dis Little Piggy is Tired which will be staged at SAPA this weekend. -

RS/RR Productions' Dis Little Piggy Is Tired, which premiered last weekend to a packed house at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, is heading to San Fernando this weekend.

The bacchanal continues as Dis Little Piggy Is Tired takes the audience on a journey of a married man who claims to be self-made and who believes that he can bounce back after any situation. But can he? Is it based on current events and continuously updated?

Patrons can find out when the play is staged at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA). This is an adult only comedy which had audiences screaming with laughter last weekend, a media release said.

Dis Little Piggy is Tired is directed by Debra Boucaud Mason and Richard Ragoobarsingh. It’s written by acclaimed playwright Ricardo Samuel. It features in its cast: Andrew Friday (who played Aanas Diaz in the recent hit play Greedy People; Leslie-Ann Lavine who was last seen in the box office hit Ladies Room as Molly; Zo Mari Tanker who also was last seen in Ladies’ Room as Lisa. Other cast members are Jayron "Rawkus" Remy, Kala Neehal, Kern Samuel and Benita Wilson.

Showtime is 8.30 pm on March 18 and 6.30 pm on March 19.

Tickets are available at SAPA box office.