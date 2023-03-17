Dance Sport Sundays hosts poolside party

A poolside party and lime hosted by Dance Sport Sundays will take place on March 30 at the La Vie Sports & Recreational Facility, Campbell Street, Extension Arouca from 3 pm-10 pm.

Co-ordinator of the Dance Sundays Charles Morris said the event was designed to bring together people who love "great, nice music and where friendly people meet."

Fun games are planned and successful participants can win prizes and hampers, a media release said.

Patrons can bring coolers and food or snacks. These will also be on sale at the venue.

Music will be supplied by DJ Cutting Crew.

For more info: 776-5566.