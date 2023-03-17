Bring back rent board, please

THE EDITOR: To rent a house, an apartment or even a room is an exceedingly costly undertaking. During the covid19 pandemic many people were thrown out or had to voluntarily leave their place of abode as they were unable to pay the rent.

These exorbitant rents and rising food prices make life in TT extremely challenging. The relevant authority has to step in here.

Many decades ago we had a Rent Assessment Board. So, in order to bring some sanity to the landlords, I ask the Government to bring back the board.

Those who are hurting the most here are the low-income people who desire to be independent from parents and family members. Most people like to live on their own and everyone needs a chance to do so.

For those who have ears, let them hear.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail