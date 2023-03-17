63 athletes to represent TT at 2023 Carifta Games

(FILE): In this March 21, 2021 file photo Ponit Fortin New Jets' Natasha Fox crosses the finish line in the under-20 400 dash during the NAAA Track and Field series at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain. -

SIXTY-THREE track and field athletes will represent Trinidad and Tobago at the 2023 Carifta Games in Nassau, Bahamas from April 8 to 10.

TT will be looking to improve their 23-medal haul at the 2022 Games – two gold, 11 silver and ten bronze.

Other athletes will have to step up this year as TT’s gold medallists last year – Aaron Antoine and English-based Keeran Sriskandarajah – are not with the 2023 team.

Antoine was the winner of the boys under-20 high jump and Sriskandarajah took home the boys under-17 1,500m. Sriskandarajah is absent owing to examinations in England, but he will be available to represent TT at the Commonwealth Youth Games in TT in August. Antoine is now a senior athlete.

Many of TT’s other medallists in 2022 have returned. Among the boys, Tafari Waldron (5,000 metres), Nathan Cumberbatch (800m) and Andrew Steele (long jump) will participate again.

In the girls, Kaleigh Forde (1,500m), Tenique Vincent (high jump) and Natasha Fox (400m hurdles) will compete in an effort to get on the podium again. Fox will try to utilise her experience on the team as she has been running in a competitive environment in Jamaica since the end of 2021. She transferred to Edwin Allen High, a school which has an elite track and field programme.

TT squad:

Girls Under-17

Alexxe Henry (Zenith) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Symphony Patrick (Concorde) - 100m, 4x100m; Kaziah Peters (Simplex A/C) - 200m, 4x100m; Makayla Cupid (Zenith) - 4x100m; Kaori Robley (Kaizen Panthers) – 400m hurdles, 4x100m; Kewes Gomes (IG Fast Lane A/C) – 100m hurdles, 4x100m; Aniqah Bailey (Plus One-A-Week) 1500m; Osheá Cummings (Zenith) - 1500m, 3000m; Chloe James (Kaizen Panthers) - long jump, triple jump; Hailey Lynch (Memphis Pioneers) - long jump; Tenique Vincent (Concorde) - high jump; Peyton Winter (Burnley A/C) - shot put.

Boys Under-17

Kadeem Chinapoo (Simplex A/C) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Trevaughn Stewart (Burnley A/C) - 100m, 4x100m; Jaden Clement (Maximising Athletic Potential) - 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Nathaniel Charles (Tobago Jaguars) - 4x100m; Imanni Matthew (Kaizen Panthers) - long jump, 4x100m; Jahfari Farrel (Simplex A/C) - 200m, 4x100m; Makaelan Woods (IG Fast Lane A/C) 400m, 4x400m; Diyonte Thomas (RSS Phoenix) 4x400m; Brandon Leacock (Tobago Falcons) - 800m, 4x400m; Isaiah Alder (Cougars) - 3000m; Tyrique Vincent (Concorde) - 110m hurdles, high jump; Jahaziel David (Mercury) - long jump; Daniel Briggs (RSS Phoenix) - triple jump; Kaleb Campbell (Kaizen Panthers) - high jump; Jaydon Need (Unattached) – discus.

Girls Under-20

Reneisha Andrews (Cougars) - 100m, 4x100m; Sanaa Frederick (Simplex A/C) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m, 4x400m; Janae De Gannes (Concorde) 200m, long jump, 4x100m, 4x400m; Solè Frederick (Simplex A/C) 400m, 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x400m (mixed); Rasheeda Cave (RSS Phoenix) 400m, 4x400m; Kayleigh Forde (Cougars) 1500m; Natasha Fox (Pt Fortin New Jets) 400m hurdles, 4x400m, 4x400m (mixed); Keneisha Shelbourne (Oasics) 400m hurdles, triple jump, high jump, 4x400m, 4x400m(mixed); Gianna Paul (Concorde) - long jump, high jump, heptathlon, 4x100m; Lalenii Grant (Mercury) – discus; Jinell Campbell (Mason Hall PYC) - discus, shot put; Kenika Cassar (Toco TAFAC) – javelin; Ayonde Simmons (Memphis Pioneers) - 4x100m; Tenique Vincent (Concorde) – heptathlon.

Boys Under-20

Jaden De Souza (Phoenix Athletic Club) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Revell Webster (Concorde) - 100m, 200m, 4x100m; Nakiel Denoon (Cougars) 400m, 4x400m; Cyril Sumner (Memphis Pioneers) - 400m, 4x400m; Nathan Cumberbatch (Abilene Wildcats A/C) - 800m, 4x400m; Stefan Camejo (Memphis) - 800m; Tafari Waldron (Cougars Pioneers) - 1500m, 5000m; Omare Thompson (Plus One-A-Week) - 1500m; Mark Dwarika (Plus One-A-Week) - 5000m; Keone John (Memphis Pioneers) – 110m hurdles; Dorian Charles (Pt Fortin New Jets) – 400m hurdles, javelin; Andrew Steele (Simplex A/C) - long jump; Jaidi James (Tobago Falcons) - high jump; Jeron James (Mercury) – discus; Lebron James (Tobago Falcons) – javelin; Kimani Kent (Kaizen Panthers) – Octathlon; Jeremiah Francis (D'abadie Progressive) – octathlon; Jordan Noel (Cougars) - 4x100m; Michael Jack (Cougars) - 4x100m; Kyle Williams (Burnley A/C) - 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x400m(mixed); Roshane Sysmister (Tobago Select) 4x400m, 4x400m (mixed); Joshua Mascall (Fyzabad Athletic Stars) - 4x100m, 4x400m, 4x400m(mixed).

Technical Team

Jehue Gordon (manager); Michelle Stoute (assistant manager); Kelvin Nancoo (head coach); Wendell Williams (coach – jumps); Michelle Alleyne-Pennie (coach – jumps); Joyce Thomas (coach- throws); Kerron Browne (coach - throws); Roger Moore (coach- sprint/hurdles); Don Dillon (coach- sprint/hurdles); Arlon Morrison (coach- combined events); Derrick Simon (coach- middle & long); Dr Anyl Gopeesingh (team doctor); Aqiyla Gomez (physiotherapist); Shurlan Bonas (massage therapist); Anthony Walcott (massage therapist); Kurlin Smith Zephyrinus (massage therapist); George Comissiong (president & congress delegate); Dexter Voisin (general secretary & congress delegate).