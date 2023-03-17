2 held after home invasion in Central Trinidad

Two men, a 28-year-old man from Pashley Street and a 21-year-old from Paris Boulevard, both from Laventille, have been held in connection with a home invasion in Central Trinidad.

Five men robbed a family of US$20,000 and TT$100,000 cash and electronic items.

The family, from Warren Road in Cunupia, was awakened at around 3.30 am on Thursday by a noise from outside.

A police report said a woman opened her front door in the split two-storey house and was accosted by two suspects. One had a gun.

The intruders forced themselves inside and ransacked the ground floor.

They then took the woman – a business owner – and a man to the top floor.

Three more men, including one with a cutlass, joined in.

The intruders put the two with other relatives, 67, 64, 29 and 32, in a room and ordered them to lie down. They tied up the family, ransacked the house and left. They were driving a silver Nissan Tiida.

The victims freed themselves and discovered the money and the electronic devices missing, including cellphones, a PS5 gaming console and a 55-inch TV.

The police were called.

PC Goodridge is leading investigations.