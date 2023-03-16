Tunapuna man shot dead in yard of his home

A 34-year-old man was shot dead in Tunapuna on Wednesday night.

Police said relatives of Keon Alexander were at their St Thomas Street, Tunapuna, home at around 9 pm when they heard gunshots.

On checking they saw Alexander bleeding in the front yard of the house.

Officers from the Tunapuna police station who were on patrol nearby received a report and visited the scene.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II also visited the scene with a district medical officer who ordered Alexander body removed to the Forensic Science Centre for autopsy.

Crime scene investigators reportedly found 25 spent shells and two live rounds of ammunition. No arrest has been made, up to press time.