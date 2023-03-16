Sewer work begins at St Joseph Girls' RC

File photo/ Marvin Hamilton

A week after parents of St Joseph Girls' RC students held a silent protest about sewer problems at the school, Catholic School Board CEO Sharon Mangroo has said they are being addressed.

Last week, president of the National Parent-Teacher Association Kevin David said the teachers and students couldn’t deal with the stench resulting from a sewer issue which has been going on since 2018.

A group of parents protested at a park opposite the school, covering their mouths and noses.

Speaking with Newsday on Thursday afternoon, Mangroo said a new sewer is being built and "it is expected that it will finish in time for the (school's) reopening (on April 17).

