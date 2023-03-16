Police FC welcome W Connection in Premier League

Police FC (grey) and Club Sando faced off in a recent warm-up match ahead of the kick off of the new TT Premier Football League last Friday. Police FC face W Connection, on Friday, at the Police Barracks, St James. - TT Premier Football League

W CONNECTION will try to bounce back from the round one disappointment when they face a rested Police FC at the St James Police Barracks in round two of the TT Premier Football League on Friday at 7.30 pm.

The match will be the second contest of a double header. In the opening round, W Connection suffered a 2-0 defeat to Central FC at the Mahaica Sports Complex in Pt Fortin on March 10.

Police did not feature in round one as their round one opponent La Horquetta Rangers went on a Caribbean tour in preparation for the season.

In the first match of the double header, Cunupia FC will battle San Juan Jabloteh at 5 pm.

Matches will also be held on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday a double header will be held at the Arima Velodrome and on Sunday one match will take place at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and another at Arima Velodrome.

ROUND TWO FIXTURES

Friday

Cunupia FC vs San Juan Jabloteh, Police Barracks, 5 pm

W Connection vs Police FC, Police Barracks, 7.30 pm

Saturday

Prisons FC vs Pt Fortin Civic, Arima Velodrome, 5 pm

Central FC vs Morvant Caledonia AIA, Arima Velodrome, 7.30 pm

Sunday

Tiger Tanks Club Sando FC vs AC Port of Spain, Manny Ramjohn Stadium, 4 pm

Defence Force vs La Horquetta Rangers, Arima Velodrome, 5 pm