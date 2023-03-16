Police called in to quell fights at South East Port of Spain Secondary School

A screenshot from a video circulating on social media showing South East Port of Spain Government Secondary School students fighting.

SOUTH East Port of Spain Government Secondary School was dismissed early on Wednesday afternoon after students were involved in a series of fights.

Police said around 1pm, the school's principal called in officers from the Inter-Agency Task Force's Duncan Street post to escort students off the premises.

In videos, which have since gone viral, students are seen fighting both inside and outside classrooms while others recorded the fights on their phones.

Sporadic fights were said to have occurred over a two-hour period. Several bins were also knocked over, spilling garbage.

Police said they needed to use pepper spray on one student, which also affected two other nearby students.

No one was arrested.

Besson Street Police Station is continuing enquiries.