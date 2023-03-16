OCM CEO: Staff okay after bomb threat at Express House

The area around Express House, Port of Spain was cordoned of as a bomb threat was being investigated on Thursday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle

FOR the second time in 15 years, workers inside the Express House, Independence Square, downtown Port of Spain, had to be evacuated after an anonymous bomb threat call just after noon on Thursday.

The area around the building, which houses the Trinidad Express newspaper and the CCN TV6 television station, had been already cordoned off when Newsday arrived.

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo confirmed the report of the threat.

Fire officers and police were on the scene. Drivers were rerouted and pedestrians were prevented from passing near to the cordoned-off areas.

Just after 1 pm, as police walked around the building with two sniffer dogs, One Caribbean Media Ltd’s CEO Dawn Thomas was spotted speaking with investigators and fire officials.

News of the bomb scare attracted small crowds of pedestrian along the Brian Lara Promenade.

Those unaware of the situation didn’t seem to be bothered by the yellow-tape blocking parts of Charlotte Street, George Street; near the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and part of Independence Square.

Although the bomb scare had brought operations at media house to a temporary standstill, the workers were eventually allowed to return to the building almost two and a half hours later.

Thomas told Newsday said she was awaiting a report.

She said, “I was informed by senior police officers that after the sweep of the building and they found no devices on the compound.”

“The building was deemed safe and staff returned and is back to work...They (the police) said they would keep me in touch.”

“From my knowledge this is the second bomb scare at the Express House in 15 years.”

She added: “I operate very well under pressure. The staff isn’t traumatised – there’s no trauma from them.”