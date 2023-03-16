Music producer Moriba Marcano dies

Moriba Marcano - Photo courtesy Moriba Marcano's Facebook page

Music producer Moriba Marcano has died.

His mother Janet Stanley-Marcano, announced his passing on her Facebook page yesterday.

Marcano, 49, was the son of Stanley-Marcano, the retired chief education officer in the Ministry of Education, and the late calypso icon Andrew “Lord Superior” Marcano. Superior died in 2018.

Marcano died on March 15 at 3.45 pm, after a motorbike accident on February 24, on the Diego Martin Highway, at the Sierra Leone intersection, his mother said. He had been hospitalised since the accident.

He lived in California, US but was stuck in TT because of the pandemic, then stayed here afterwards. He travelled to the US for Christmas, but returned.

Stanley-Marcano said funeral arrangements will be made soon.

She added her son leaves to mourn his mother, two daughters, four brothers, godmothers and numerous family and friends as well the Marcano family from Indian Walk, Moruga.

“He was a lovely child. He was an extremely talented young man and he will remembered by some of his peers for the work he did on Party Time (popular 80s to 90s local TV show),” she said.

As a producer, he worked on some of his father’s music with him. In a February 19 post on his Facebook page, Marcano said he produced

18 recordings by his father, 17 of which were his songs.

Sharing Lord Superior’s Ole Mas Party, Marcano said, “I arranged this track and suggested he use the voice of his long time friend Mervyn Telfer who was the voice most associated with OleMas. Happy Carnival.”

Stanley-Marcano added that Moriba Marcano will also be remembered for his work in local theatre and in HIV/Aids education.