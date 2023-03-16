Man, 20, gunned down in Grande

Police are probing the murder of a 20-year-old man in Sangre Grande on Wednesday night.

Police said Stephon Saroopsingh, alias "Baboo," was liming with friends at a bus shed on Blake Avenue, at around 8.10 pm when two gunmen walked out of nearby bushes and shot at the group.

Saroopsingh was shot several times, while his friends ran away. They returned shortly after to find Saroopsingh bleeding in the street.

Sangre Grande police went to the scene with a district medical officer, who declared him dead.

No motive has been established for his murder.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II are continuing enquiries.