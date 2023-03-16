First ODI between West Indies, South Africa abandoned

-

THE first One-Day International (ODI) between West Indies and South Africa was abandoned because of rain in East London, South Africa on Thursday.

The second match of the three-match series is scheduled to be played on Saturday from 7 am TT time.

Thursday’s match was supposed to be Shai Hope’s first match as West Indies captain after being announced as the new skipper last month. Hope took over from Nicholas Pooran, who stepped down as ODI and T20 captain after the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup at the end of 2022.