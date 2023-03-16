Finance, Legal Affairs JSC meets Friday

THE Parliament's Finance and Legal Affairs Joint Select Committee (JSC) will hold a virtual meeting from 9.45 am on Friday.

The objective of the meeting will be to continue the JSC's inquiry into legislation that has been not been proclaimed into law and how the state intends to implement that legislation.

The committee is chaired by Independent Senator Hazel Thompson-Ahye.

On Friday, the committee will focus on the Electronic Act 2011.

The act arose from the Electronic Transactions Bill 2011, with the objective to "give legal effect to electronic documents, electronic records, electronic signatures and electronic transactions."

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives and Senate on February 11, 2011 and April 5, 2011 respectively. It was amended in the Senate and the House approved the amended bill on April 18, 2011.

It was assented by the President on April 28, 2011 and the act was partially proclaimated on January 6 and 18, 2012.

There are no sittings of the House or Senate this week.