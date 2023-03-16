DCP on DPP concerns: We hope for the best outcome

DPP Roger Gaspard - File photo/Sureash Cholai

Recognising that the police and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) share a close working relationship, acting DCP in charge of investigations and intelligence Curt Simon says he hopes any issues with the former are resolved to achieve the best outcome for all parties.

Earlier this month DPP Roger Gaspard said his office was hamstrung by a staff shortage which affected its ability to prosecute cases.

In response, Attorney General Reginald Armour described the call as an "unsatisfactory explanation for underperformance."

It was later reported that ten attorneys were hired to be assigned to the DPP's office.

However, several lawyers in the office of the DPP have since called on Armour to apologise.

Responding to questions on the issue at a police media briefing on Thursday, Simon said, while he hoped the concerns would be addressed, the office of the DPP continued to work together with the police.

"While the DPP would express what is being expressed in the media, we deal with cases on a one-by-one basis. And of course we would share in, perhaps, their discomfort. But it's an issue I think the DPP's office is dealing with, and quite apt to deal with it, without our intervention.

"We (the police) are going to court, the state attorneys are coming to court. So our interactions on that level, we would be concerned with what is being said, and we hope for the best outcome."

The office of the DPP works in partnership with units of the police, particularly the Homicide Bureau of Investigations to offer advice on whether people under investigation should be charged and on what basis.