Chequeda De Boulet, Rhea Khan ruthless at Badminton Seniors

Will Lee of Shuttle Force competes in the men's singles category at the National Senior Badminton Championships 2023 at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua. - Photo by Roger Jacob

NATIONAL player Chequeda De Boulet and seasoned campaigner Rhea Khan were ruthless in the women’s doubles category when matches in the National Senior Badminton Championships continued at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Tuesday night.

Playing in Group B, De Boulet and Khan defeated Zharia Hinds and Kevi-Ann Quamina 21-6, 21-5. In another women’s doubles match, Janiah Boodoosingh and Faith Mollah were 21-18, 21-3 winners over Jessica Khan and Shivani Koonj-Beharry in Group A.

In the men’s singles round of 16, many of the seeded players did not advance to the quarter-final stage. National player Anil Seepaul earned a walkover win over first-seeded Ryan Sinanan and former national junior player Reece Marcano got past seventh-ranked Matthaus Joachim 21-9, 21-9. Vance Juteram and Will Lee, who both represented TT at junior level, progressed to the next round. Juteram outlasted fifth-seeded Boodoo Sinanan 21-11, 21-6 and Lee emerged with a 25-23, 21-8 victory over Nathaniel Khillawan, the sixth-ranked player in the draw.

Leon Cassie (second-seed) was one seeded player who made it to the final eight getting past Jordan Ramsuamir 21-12, 21-5, but Sheraz Nabbie was another player to defeat a seeded participant beating Rondell Defreitas (eighth) 21-15, 21-15.

Matches will also played in the mixed doubles, men’s singles over-45 and men’s doubles divisions.