Bomb scare at Independence Square

File photo -

SEVERAL buildings, including the one that houses the Trinidad Express newspaper and the CCN TV6 television station, were evacuated after a bomb threat around midday on Thursday.

Fire officers and police are on the scene.

Chief Fire Officer Arnold Bristo said just before noon he received a report of a bomb threat at the building, on Independence Square, Port of Spain.

When arrived, police had already cordoned off a number of streets and ordered people to evacuate several buildings, including Express House.

Drivers were rerouted and pedestrians were prevented from passing near to the cordoned-off areas.

Newsday will update the story as more information comes to hand.