Woman, 20, robbed of cellphone at knifepoint in Couva

Central Division police are investigating a report of robbery with violence involving a 20-year-old woman from California in Couva.

A police report said the victim was walking along Balisier Street, Couva, at around 9.20 am on Tuesday when a black car pulled up alongside her.

A man got out of the car and grabbed her hand. The victim, who works as a checker with the Unemployment Relief Programme, pulled away and ran off, but fell.

The suspect, who had a knife, took her cellphone, worth about $1,400 and returned in the car, which drove off.

The suspect was stocky and wore a grey vest with a jersey wrapped around his face.

PC Marshall is leading investigations.