THA health division gets new administrator

The THA’s Division of Health’s new administrator Lincoln Nelson. -

LINCOLN Nelson has been appointed administrator in the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection.

In a statement on Tuesday, the division said Nelson last served as administrator in the Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development.

“He brings to the division a wealth of experience in budgeting, auditing and finance, having previously worked at the Division of Trade, Finance and the Economy as the senior budget manager in the budget department,” the division said.

It also quoted Nelson as saying, “I’m here to ensure that the division progresses and achieves its objectives and I look forward to working hand in hand with staff and management.”

The division’s line secretary Dr Faith BYisrael welcomed Nelson to the division, saying, “As we continue to focus on the people of Tobago, to move towards providing first-class health and social protection services, I’m happy that our new administrator has come on board.

“As a team, we will continue to work in the interest of our clients and all our stakeholders, which includes the general public.”

BYisrael also thanked Denese Toby-Quashie for her sterling contribution to the division during her tenure as administrator.