Swimmer Nikolai Blackman anticipates Commonwealth Youth Games

ASATT general secretary Dinora Gil, from left, swimmer Nikolai Blackman, ASATT administrative manager Neal Marcano and SporTT sport officer for Aquatics Courtnee-Mae Clifford. -

THE Sports Company of TT (SporTT) presented a cheque on Wednesday to the Aquatics Sports Association of TT (ASATT), where star junior swimmer Nikolai Blackman, 17, expressed his excitement at the prospect of competing in front of a home crowd at the Commonwealth Youth Games from August 4 to 11 in TT.

Blackman is expected to lead the TT swim team's medal chances at the National Aquatic Centre in Balmain, Couva.

Blackman, a Fatima College student heading soon to the University of Tennessee, shared that he is looking forward to stepping up to the challenge of collegiate swimming and by extension, making his debut at the Paris Olympic Games in 2024.

In receiving the sum of $261,587.22 on behalf of ASATT, general secretary Dinora Gil said the money will cover the expenses of the eight-member national team who participated at the CCCAN Swimming and Open Water Championships in Barbados last year. TT finished in fifth position overall, splashing to four gold, four silver and five bronze medals.

Looking ahead, Gil said the association has high expectations for the national team and coaches who are diligently preparing for the upcoming Carifta Swimming Championships in April, one of two qualifier events for the Commonwealth Youth Games.