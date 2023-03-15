Opposition role in Commonwealth

THE EDITOR: American screenwriter and producer Chuck Jones said of those who love to be in performance evaluation mode and always criticise: "Anyone can negatively criticise – it is the cheapest of all comments because it requires not a modicum of the effort that suggestion requires."

Let us examine what the role of the opposition is in Commonwealth legislatures.

One of the main functions of the opposition is its work in scrutinising the operations of the executive, that is, exercising the oversight of the implementation of the law from the angle of performance and accountability and, especially, the use of the finances granted to the executive for its work.

This is perhaps where an opposition can not only make a sound contribution towards the efficient running of the country, but can also make its own points and demonstrate how its policies might have achieved better results.

There is a battery of mechanisms available to members interested in scrutinising the work of the executive. The most visible of these are questions put to the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers for answer in Parliament.

The opposition can also ask for time to debate or raise a particular issue, which will be allowed under standing orders and practices of most Commonwealth legislatures.

Parliamentary committees involved with scrutiny provide the most extensive opportunities for the opposition, which has to be adequately resourced if its members are to raise questions and suggest methodologies that are well researched. Otherwise they could end up wasting the time of Parliament with bad effects not just for the opposition, but also for democracy as a whole.

A common frustration among members of the opposition is that while the central task of a legislature is to carry out a programme of legislation, they can only play what may seem a peripheral part in it. The frustration lies in the perception rather than in the reality because there are various ways in which the opposition can influence legislation and help or hinder its passage through Parliament.

Much of this work will depend on the ways in which the opposition whip relates to his/her opposition counterparts on the government benches and the relationship with the Speaker in regard to fulfilling his/her function of permitting business to proceed expeditiously, but with adequate debate.

While there will be debate in committees after a bill has been presented to the House, discussion behind the scenes prior to the first reading can help to ensure that the government is fully apprised of the opposition’s position on the bill and is prepared to accept certain amendments.

The opposition is the alternative government and, indeed, the government-in-waiting. Moreover, the leader of the main opposition party is often given access to sensitive information on the basis that he or she, as the prime minister-in-waiting, has to be ready to perform the role of running the country at short notice.

In sum, let me underscore some of the responsibilities of the opposition:

1. It holds the government accountable through responsible and reasoned debate.

2. It works with mass media, civil society organisations and the government to monitor and improve the quality of civic education, electoral transparency, impartially imparting knowledge to the public on complex and pressing issues.

3. It acts as a training ground for future leaders via the creation of shadow ministers and interns.

Those currently in opposition must ask themselves if they are fulfilling the mandate of being a viable alternative government.

I conclude with some advice for all: "He has a right to criticise, who has a heart to help" – Abraham Lincoln.

PHILBERT GERVAIS

via e-mail