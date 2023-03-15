Many of repaved roads will not last

Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan - ANGELO MARCELLE

THE EDITOR: The Minister of Works has high hopes for the road repaving effort being done now. But this is only a band-aid, as the foundation work where needed is not being done, so we can expect deterioration of many of these roads in less than a year.

A businessman had to fund the transport of material for proper foundation work to be done on a road in his area, something I had to do for the section of road leading to my house for potholes to be fixed, which had been ignored by those in authority.

I had to do it as the garbage collector said I would have to bring my garbage out to an area where his truck would collect it.

I expect a backlash from those in authority for expressing that many officials are in elected office not to serve but to be acknowledged. Therefore, one wonders why we vote if we do not get proper representation.

CLERMONT ANDREWS

via e-mail