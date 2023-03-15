Man shot, wounded in San Fernando

File photo.

A man was fighting for his life at hospital after being shot in San Fernando on Wednesday.

Reports are that gunshots were heard around midday at Medine Street near the carpark of Food Basket Ltd, and passers-by saw the victim in the road.

He had gunshot wounds to his chest and appeared unconscious. No one else was injured.

A video circulating on social media shows a woman weeping over the victim as he lay on the road.

Southern Division police took the injured man to the San Fernando General Hospital. He was in critical condition.

The police have not yet disclosed the victim’s name or address. But people gathered at the scene said he lives at Rushworth Street in San Fernando.

When Newsday visited that address, a man said he did not know the victim.

Investigations are ongoing.