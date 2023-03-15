Man killed in accident at Beetham landfill

Beetham landfill - File photo

A sanitation worker was killed on Wednesday morning after a dump truck reportedly rolled over him.

In initial reports, the victim was not identified.

Interim CEO of the Solid Waste Management Company Limited (SWMCOL) Ria Ramdeen told Newsday the incident happened at about 8.45 am. Ramdeen said based on initial reports, the man was not an employee of SWMCOL.

The police were called in and a district medical officer ordered the body removed to the Port of Spain Mortuary where once proper identification is made, an autopsy will be done. Investigations are ongoing.

Last September, 33-year-old scavenger Victoria Nelson was killed in a freak accident at the Guanapo landfill.

A police report said Nelson of La Retreat Road Arima was when she was found pinned under the bucket of an excavator at about 10.30 am on September 15.

She was taken to the Arima Health Facility, where she died at about 10.50 am.

On September 13, 2016 Junior Warner, 43 was crushed to death by a garbage truck at the Beetham landfill at about 6 am as the truck was offloading garbage at the site.