Hillview to host 3rd annual golf fundraiser

HILLVIEW College has announced that its third annual golf tournament fundraiser Swing for D Hills 3 at the Millennium Lakes Golf and Country Club in Trincity will be held on March 25. The tournament will be held in aid of the Hillview College Sports Clubs and promises to be a fun and exciting event for golf enthusiasts of all levels.

The tournament format will be a two-player scramble with 60 per cent of the handicap attributed to the lower handicap player and 40 per cent to the higher handicap player. Teams can participate for a fee of $2,750, which includes greens fees, cart fees, range balls and a tournament goodie bag. There would be two tee-off times, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

Not only will participants have a chance to showcase their golf skills, but they can also win valuable prizes up for grabs including trips, electronics, golf gear and much more.

People interested in participating or being a corporate sponsor of the event can contact Ian at 682-2037, Neisha at 689-5472 or Rodney at 280- 4562.

A prize-giving function with dinner, drinks and a DJ will be held at the Millennium Park Clubhouse from 6 pm.

For further information, contact the Hillview PTA at hillviewcollegepta@hillviewcollege.edu.tt