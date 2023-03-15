First Citizens launches 30th anniversary celebrations, hosts first annual meeting

First Citizens Group CEO Karen Darbasie addresses shareholders at its annual meeting, Hilton Trinidad, Port of Spain on Wednesday. - Photos courtesy First Citizens

First Citizens Group launched its 30th anniversary celebrations under the theme Together...30 and Beyond – which it said encompasses its relationship with customers, community partners and members of the public.

The six-month celebration leads up to the financial services group's official 30th year of operations on September 13.

The launch on Monday included a number of activities across all branches, engaging customers with games, and giveaways. Other features of the celebrations were the Together Photo Area and an interactive promotion on the group’s new loans campaign which offers a cash prize of $30,000 for three randomly selected customers.

The public also experienced the merriment through the 30 random acts of kindness, at high-traffic locations including The Breakfast Shed and City Gate in Port of Spain, High Street, San Fernando and downtown Scarborough, Tobago. Acts of kindness included the distribution of breakfast vouchers, phone cards, supermarket vouchers and other promotional items, which brought much joy to recipients.

First Citizens also marked the occasion by making special presentations to representatives of 30 of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The group welcomed eight new corporate social responsibility (CSR) partners who received a courtesy visit from members of its executive team and the First Citizens Foundation, and expressed gratitude to 22 others with whom it has shared longstanding partnerships.

Expressing her joy at the launch activities, group CEO Karen Darbasie said, “These special initiatives are meant to say thanks to those who matter so much – our customers and communities.”

First Citizens said additional celebratory activities are earmarked to make way across various customer touchpoints throughout the six-month period, as the group continues to celebrate and the public are encouraged to follow the group’s social media channels for updates on its anniversary activities.

First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Limited (FCGFH), parent company of the banking segment and its subsidiaries, hosted its first annual meeting of shareholders at the Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, Port of Spain on Wednesday.

The in-person meeting was led by group chairman Anthony Isidore Smart with presentations by Darbasie and general counsel and group corporate secretary Lindi Ballah-Tull.

Darbasie presented key insights which underscored not only FCGFH’s financial growth, demonstrated in its profitability and returns to shareholders, but also provided strategic updates on the subsidiaries of the First Citizens Group.

She highlighted its focus on the development of people, product and process and the group's investment in its network to meet the needs of customers and the communities in which it operates.