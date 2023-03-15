Chaguanas man held for demanding money by menace

Stock photo -

A 35-year-old man from Pierre Trace in Lendore Village, Chaguanas, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for demanding money by menace during an anti-crime exercise in the Central Division.

A police report said at around 3 pm, the police responded to a report of demanding money by menace and "strategically organised a sting operation" at Ron’s Friendly Supermarket at Lendore Village.

There they arrested the suspect. Once charged, he will face a Chaguanas magistrate.

The exercise took place between 2 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday. Snr Supt Pierre, Supts Montrichard and Ramjohn, acting ASP Dipchand and Insp Sylvan co-ordinated the exercise, which acting Sgt Nelson supervised. It included Central Division Operations Unit and Chaguanas CID police.

The police then went to a garage at Freedom Street Extension in Enterprise, where they searched a house for stolen motor vehicles, parts, accessories, and other related items and documents.

However, they did not find anything mentioned on the search warrant or anything illegal.