Chaguanas man held for demanding money by menace
A 35-year-old man from Pierre Trace in Lendore Village, Chaguanas, was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for demanding money by menace during an anti-crime exercise in the Central Division.
A police report said at around 3 pm, the police responded to a report of demanding money by menace and "strategically organised a sting operation" at Ron’s Friendly Supermarket at Lendore Village.
There they arrested the suspect. Once charged, he will face a Chaguanas magistrate.
The exercise took place between 2 pm and 6 pm on Tuesday. Snr Supt Pierre, Supts Montrichard and Ramjohn, acting ASP Dipchand and Insp Sylvan co-ordinated the exercise, which acting Sgt Nelson supervised. It included Central Division Operations Unit and Chaguanas CID police.
The police then went to a garage at Freedom Street Extension in Enterprise, where they searched a house for stolen motor vehicles, parts, accessories, and other related items and documents.
However, they did not find anything mentioned on the search warrant or anything illegal.
