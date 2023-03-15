Caribbean Airlines goes beyond for friend and grand

- Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: On Sunday last, an acquaintance had to travel to New York on the "red-eye" flight with his seven-month-old granddaughter.

Prior to leaving, he had some trepidation. I asked him on which airline he was travelling. He said Caribbean Airlines Ltd (CAL). I told him "no worries, CAL has this."

Sunday afternoon I asked his wife how the flight went. With a broad smile on her face she said CAL went beyond the call for him and his granddaughter.

The flight attendants took turns helping him with the baby. When they landed in New York, the baby's stroller was in the cargo hold of the aircraft. The pilots then stepped in to escort them off the plane and into the airport.

They would not gave gotten such great treatment on a foreign carrier.

Thanks to the CAL crew that worked the 12.10 am BW520 flight to New York on March 12.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope