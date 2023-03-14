Woman Power

Sharda Patasar and her brother, Prashant, entertain at the Woman Power concert, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle

The concert titled Woman Power was one of many events held to celebrate International Women's Day.

Put on by the Network of NGOs of TT for the Advancement of Women at Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, it featured some of TT's excellent talent in a cast that included Mavis John, Vaughnette Bigford, Alicia Jaggasar, D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree, Patrice Roberts, Sharda Patassar and Alicia Jaggasar amd David Rudder.

The audience delighted in the performances and for many it was a fitting celebration of women's power on International Women's Day