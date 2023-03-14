N Touch
Sharda Patasar and her brother, Prashant, entertain at the Woman Power concert, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle
The concert titled Woman Power was one of many events held to celebrate International Women's Day.

Put on by the Network of NGOs of TT for the Advancement of Women at Lord Kitchener Auditorium, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain, it featured some of TT's excellent talent in a cast that included Mavis John, Vaughnette Bigford, Alicia Jaggasar, D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree, Patrice Roberts, Sharda Patassar and Alicia Jaggasar amd David Rudder.

The audience delighted in the performances and for many it was a fitting celebration of women's power on International Women's Day

Patrons throughly enjoy the Woman Power concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts ,(NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle

D Piano Girl Johanna Chuckaree sings at the Woman Power concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8.
- Angelo Marcelle

Soca artiste Patrice Roberts had the audience dancing at the Woman Power concert at the National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8.
- Angelo Marcelle

Iconic singer Mavis John performs at the Woman Power concert, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle

David Rudder performs his many hits at the Woman Power concert, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle

Parang Queen Alicia Jaggessar sings at the Woman Power concert, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle

Jazz singer Vaughnette Bigford had the audience captivated at the Woman Power concert, National Academy for the Performing Arts, (NAPA), Frederick Street, Port of Spain on March 8. - Angelo Marcelle

