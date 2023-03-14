Vance Juteram, Will Lee show early form at Badminton Seniors

Anil Seepaul plays a return during the National Badminton Championships 2023, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua, on Monday evening. - ROGER JACOB

VANCE Juteram and Will Lee were among those who showed early form when the National Badminton Senior tournament began at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua on Monday.

Round of 64 and round of 32 matches were contested in the men’s singles division.

Juteram cruised into the next round with a 21-6, 21-4 win over Nicholas Khillawan in the round of 32.

Lee was made to work for his round of 32 win over Matthaus Wilford emerging victorious 16-21, 21-14, 21-17 and national player Anil Seepaul outlasted Roger Moore 21-14, 21-16. Juteram and Lee are former national junior players aiming to make their name in the senior division.

Matches were also contested in the women’s singles round of 16. Janiah Boodoosingh defeated Shivani Koonj-Beharry 21-17, 21-9 and Tishelle George also advanced with a 21-13, 21-12 victory over Zharia Hinds. National player Nekeisha Blake eased to a 21-6, 21-8 win over Kevi-Ann Quamina and second-seed Amara Urquhart outlasted Jada Renales 23-21, 21-16.

There were also wins for Destiny Rattan, fourth-seed Rachel Ragoonanan and third-seed Cathline Ramroop.

Play began in the junior division over the weekend with action in the Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-19 age groups.

The tournament continues on Wednesday at 6 pm.