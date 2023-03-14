[UPATED] Leatherback turtle rescued from Maracas beach toilet

Rescuers at Maracas Bay guide a disoriented leatherback turtle back to the sea after it wandered into the bathroom area after laying eggs. Photo courtesy Ministry of Toursim

MEMBERS of the Maracas Bay facilities team, police, officials from the Emperor Valley Zoo, the Las Cuevas Eco Friendly Association and Udecott officials on Tuesday rescued a disoriented leatherback turtle and ushered her back out to sea after she had laid her eggs on Maracas beach.

In a media release on Tuesday, Udecott said the turtle, which weighed approximately 2,500 pounds, then stumbled into the bathroom and became trapped.

Officials at the beach, while making their early rounds early Tuesday morning, found the turtle and cordoned off the area, then contacted Udecott.

Vets were called in treated the turtle for minor cuts and bruises.

Facility manager Shivanand Ramoutar counted the experience as “a real blessing” and “a joy,” the release said.

In a separate media release, the Ministry of Tourism, which has control over Maracas Beach, commended those who assisted in the "speedy and collaborative efforts toward safeguarding one of Trinidad and Tobago’s prized wildlife."

The ministry added that the turtle nesting period generally runs from March to August and anyone who encounters turtles or their nesting pods at Maracas Bay should contact Udecott personnel on site or the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts at 624-1403 extension 542 or 275.