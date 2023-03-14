The importance of worker representation

-

PART II

AS WE continue to explore the importance of worker representation, history would have taught us the agenda of the trade union is integral to and intertwined with the struggle for the preservation of human rights and democracy.

Just as the price of democracy is eternal vigilance, likewise the continued survival of trade unions is contingent upon the extent to which the working class is prepared to join hands in solidarity to protect and preserve hard-fought worker rights won over decades of struggle.

This has become even more critical given the power that global multinationals and mega corporations exercise and which can transcend borders and governments.

Their arsenal of ammunition has and continues to be trained on the most powerful force that still stands in their way – the trade union. People-power in the form of the trade union will always pose the biggest threat to these forces and as such, they will use every means possible, including brainwashing to attempt to undermine the reach and influence of the union.

While globalisation has perfectly facilitated the consolidation of capitalist forces, so too unions must find mechanisms to amalgamate their power to successfully countenance the resultant war of misinformation and union-vilification.

There can be no doubt that unions have laid the foundation for a modern democratic Trinidad and Tobago. Their struggles over the past 75 years resulted in significant improvements in the overall standard of living and capacity of citizens to enjoy certain fundamental human rights and privileges.

Complacency, by the working class, in their staunch defence of their union is not an option.

Since its inception, TTUTA has played a significant role in the enhancement of the lives of teachers and their respective families through superior remuneration packages negotiated over the years.

Through the development of job descriptions, the true worth and value of the teacher was given prominence. This led to the employment of modern scientific techniques such as the use of an external labour market survey to determine the remuneration all teachers currently enjoy.

These developments were only possible through the advocacy and agitation of a strong united and resolute TTUTA. It’s always powerful and united singular voice has and continues to be its biggest asset.

Being the recognised bargaining unit for all teachers, its work has not been confined to the improvement of the overall living and working conditions of members, but also of those who consciously choose to remain outside of the membership ranks.

Its persistent insistence on safe quality schools has and continues to redound to the benefit of society. Its staunch defence of teacher rights have resulted in the courts being called on to intervene and reinforce rights and privileges enshrined in the law to protect workers from any form of exploitation.

Strong external linkages significantly assist TTUTA in ensuring our education system is consistent with best international standards and practices.

A greater appreciation for the role and functioning of TTUTA can be gleaned when comparison is made to countries governed by autocracies and dictatorships and where trade unions and any form of organised labour are prohibited.

Strong and vibrant democracies are characterised by strong and vibrant trade unions. They serve to also hold governments accountable since they represent the voice of the people. In this role, they are integral to the functioning of stable democracies.

Unfortunately, some members of the teaching profession choose to undermine the potential strength of the union by remaining outside its fold, opting instead to enjoy benefits of union advocacy without making a concomitant contribution.

Most times, the reason for maintaining non-membership is purely selfish and has nothing to do with a fundamental opposition to the concept of organised labour. Sadly, such people are descendants of the very working class who would have benefited in no small measure from the struggles and sacrifices of unions over the decades.

TTUTA has and continues to maintain the highest standards of democracy in its operating structures to ensure that power resides in the rank and file membership.

This has been one of the biggest assets of the union since its inception, a factor that has been reflected in the quality of its leadership and membership representation.

As a highly respected united force, it harnesses the strength of all teachers to pursue the agenda of social justice and equity and repel the constant threats of exploitation. There is strength in unity and unity is strength.