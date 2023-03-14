THA Chief Sec in Jamaica for MOU signing

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine - THA

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has stopped off in Jamaica after taking part in the International Tourismus-Borse (ITB) Berlin trade show in Germany.

A press release from his office on Sunday said Augustine went to Jamaica to participate in the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for technical assistance with the University of Technology (UTECH), Jamaica.

The release said this was in keeping with Section 25 (2) of the Tobago House of Assembly Act 40 of 1996.

“This historic partnership comes as a result of a study tour, conducted in 2022, of the Jamaican Housing Trust model and that country’s social housing programme, which inspired the recent launch of our Home Ownership Made Equal (HOME) programme.”

Augustine is expected to meet with officials from the Office of the Prime Minister, the National Housing Trust, the Social Development Commission and UWI's Mona Campus.

In his absence, Deputy Chief Secretary Dr Faith BYisrael will act for him.