Teachers deserve more than 4%

THE EDITOR: TT, if you are so dissatisfied with teachers, why not go to the classroom and teach your children?

Why not be bombarded with lesson planning, marking, teaching, maintaining discipline?

Why don't you be mother, father, sister, brother, friend, nurse, counsellor, facilitator, advocate?

Teachers make major sacrifices for your children. They are unrecognised and unappreciated.

Do teachers have just and favourable conditions or are they living hand to mouth?

When students were at home during the covid19 crisis, did anyone appreciate the work teachers do?

Teachers are interested in having their children learn.

TT, we have a gaping wound. Let us not put a small plaster to cover it.

Pay TT teachers properly. Teachers deserve more than a four per cent increase.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town