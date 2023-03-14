Six more die of covid19 complications

Image courtesy CDC

SIX more people have died due to complications associated with covid19 in the last seven days.

According to the Ministry of Health weekly media release the six were four elderly women and two elderly men, all of whom had multiple comorbidities. The death toll so far is now 4,361.

In the past week there were 367 new cases while 32 people were discharged from public health facilities and 581 recovered community cases. Since the first case of the virus three years ago there have been 190,285 cases of the virus with a total of 185,714 recoveries.

There are 66 people in the parallel health care system and 155 in home isolation. Of those hospitalised, one person is in the intensive care unit and one is in the high dependency unit.

To date 718,698 people have been vaccinated against the virus with 174, 605 receiving their booster. .