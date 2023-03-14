Show compassion for fellow humans

THE EDITOR: TT, and indeed the world, has heard about the plight of a young Trinidadian child held in a prison in the Middle East and forced to live as a common prisoner. The child's mother is dead and no one knows about the father's whereabouts.

Many have been callous enough to complain about the Government stepping up and assisting these unfortunate women and children to return home. Some are so insensitive and cruel to condemn these poor women and children for finding themselves in this unexpected predicament.

Baseless questions are being asked. There are those who scoff at the suggestion that the authorities should help these suffering individuals.

Others are playing God and passing judgment on "why" and for "what purpose" they found themselves there. So we will firstly look at the responsibilities of a government to its people.

Rosen (2005) states that the responsibilities of a government are divided into two: those which the government must provide to its citizens and those which the government may provide for its citizens. Among those which the government must provide are:

1. Protection of human rights.

2. Safeguarding freedoms such as life, liberty and property.

3. Contributing to the growth and development of society.

Now any literate person can understand from this that every person on the face of this Earth has a fundamental right to life, liberty and the enjoyment of property which he earns. It seems like for some everything is viewed in dollars and cents.

So, if one offers up himself/herself to become a leader then he/she automatically commits to serving the people and ensuring that lives are saved and citizens of the country are comfortable and feel safe. If we consider children to be our most valuable resource, we must save them.

As was said before, most of the women and children did not choose to be in the Middle East. Some of the children were taken there even before they could make a logical choice.

We need to take example from the holy books where we learn about the compassion and love of the Creator who forgave the worst of sins when Cain slew Abel and Jesus who protected the woman of ill repute from the "hyenas" when he said, "He who is sinless, then cast the first stone."

Also, Prophet Muhammad (uwbp) asked our maker to forgive a sinful person of all sins just because the person showed compassion and drew water from a well with a shoe to save a dog dying of thirst.

People, let us show some love and compassion for our fellow human beings lest we become like the hyenas of times past.

WKS HOSEIN

Chaguanas