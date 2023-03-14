Shemar Britton stays perfect in Super Sunday Series

Guyanese table-tennis player Shemar Britton (C) collects his hamper from Merle Baggoo (R) and Gerald Hodge after retaining his crown at the TT Table Tennis Association’s Super Sunday Series held, on Sunday, at the Siparia Community Centre. -

GUYANESE table- tennis player Shemar Britton played unbeaten to retain his championship crown of the Super Sunday Series held at the Siparia Community Centre.

This was the second hosting of the series which was conceptualized by the Trinidad & Tobago Table Tennis Association so that the top five male players can remain active and competitive ahead of the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games qualifiers (March 16-19) and the senior Caribbean Table Tennis Championships (March 20-26) in Guyana later this week.

The University of the West Indies student Britton successfully defended his crown after winning the first edition of the tournament two weeks ago in Arima. His dominance continued dropping only one set for the evening. The southpaw won against Carenage Blasters` Aaron Wilson 3-1 (11:9; 11:9; 9:11; 11:7), Yuvraaj Dookram 3-0 (11:9; 11:8; 13:11), QPCC`s Joshua Maxwell 3-0 (11:4; 11:6; 12:10), Powergen`s Rod Singh 3-0 (11:5; 11:3; 11:7).

Dookram grabbed the silver medal after defeating Wilson 3-2 (9:11; 11:4;11:9; 5:11; 11:7), Maxwell 3-1 (9:11; 11:9; 11:5, 11:8) and Singh 3-1 (11:7; 4:11;11:8; 11:7). Wilson was third securing victories over Maxwell 3-2 (7:11; 11:9; 11:9; 7:11; 11:9) and Singh 3-0 (11:9; 11:4; 11:8). Maxwell outclassed Singh 3-0 (11:6; 12:10; 13:11) for the fourth spot.

In tier 2, Abraham Francis (QPCC) topped the division beating off Javier King (UTT) for the silver medal whilst Nkosi Rouse (Crusaders) rounded off the top three positions. Powergen players Ameer Mohammed and Josiah Joseph were fourth and fifth respectively.

QPCC`s Britton walked away with $1000, his clubmate Dookram collected $500 and Wilson $300. Hampers were donated to all participants from Merle Baggoo. She also gave veteran umpire Carlisle Cleveland a token of appreciation for his dedication to umpiring in the sport.

A moment of silence was observed by the organisers for former national player, coach and umpire Verna Edwards who passed away on March 8. Her four children Aleena, Astra, Andrew and Aaron Edwards were national junior and senior players.