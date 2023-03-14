Shaunelle Wall-Marshall helping students make right university choices

Shaunelle Wall-Marshall, alumna of Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain and Barry University (BU) in Miami, is director of recruitment and outreach at Barry University, Miami, where she graduated. -

Shaunelle Wall-Marshall, alumna of Holy Name Convent, Port of Spain and Barry University (BU) in Miami, is continuing the mission of the Dominican Order – which is the spirit of giving and service.

Her face should be recognisable to more than just a few as she has graced local newspapers and TV ads on several occasions. She is also a national judo champion and former captain of the Holy Name Convent football team.

Wall-Marshall now resides in Miami where she works as the director of recruitment and outreach at Barry University, Miami, where she graduated.

Last November, at a college fair at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain, held by the US Embassy and EducationUSA, in collaboration with the High Commission of Canada and EduCanada, the university was represented by the Trinidadian.

It was easy to spot her information table, as it was always crowded. While listening to her promote the university, it was easy to understand why so many people crowded the space. The passion for what she does is evident in her voice.

Wall-Marshall said, "It was during the fair that I felt like life came full circle and I was eager to be able to offer the same opportunity of higher education that was given to me at Hilton (Trinidad), during a fair many years ago. I was elated at the opportunity because I wanted to help people understand that higher education is within their reach.

"When I learned that BU was founded by the same Dominican Order of Sisters as Holy Name, I packed my bags and went to Miami. I immediately fell in love with the diverse student population and the warmth of the staff. Twenty years later, I'm still there.

"Holy Name instils in you that sense of service, belonging, involvement and leadership. I never regretted being a prefect, vice-captain of my house St Roses, and the captain of the school’s football team. BU continued to nurture and grow that seed that was planted then."

While pursuing her bachelor's degree in psychology with a specialisation in industrial organisational psychology, she was a resident assistant, worked for the Phone-a-thon, and was a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Student Association (TTSA). As part of her role with TTSA, she ensured that every TT festival was represented.

"My involvement with TTSA opened the opportunity for me to apply for a graduate assistantship, which covered full tuition for my master's degree in human resources development. I then went on to work in the career development centre as an employer relations co-ordinator, a career counsellor, the associate director, an adjunct instructor and most recently the director of recruitment and outreach within admissions.

"I found purpose and meaning in my role in the career development centre, by helping students navigate the decision-making process in choosing a major, (some) of whom gained acceptance into top medical, dental and pharmacy schools. It was only when I transitioned to admissions, I started seeing my true purpose.

"While in Trinidad I visited both Holy Name and the Maple Leaf International School. The friendliness of both environments reminded me of BU and the all-around approach to education."

At the Hyatt fair, every person who heard her accent was pleasantly surprised to learn that she was from Trinidad. She was heard telling families, "don’t dismiss that school because you think you can’t afford it. Ask about scholarships and grants and other opportunities surrounding affordability. Ask about accreditation, internships and what experiential learning opportunities they offer."

"You don’t always need to have it all figured out to be able to go to university. On average, university students change their major at least three times, and most times it’s because they came in thinking ‘I’m going to do this job because it pays the most money or I’m majoring in this because mom or dad said I should. They then get immersed in the classes and realise they don’t like it at all. Start with your VIPS – values, interests, personality and skills. Be able to answer the questions: Who are you? Who are you called to be? What are your gifts and talents and how can you use them to make a difference in the world? Know what specific degree, training or skills are needed for the job of your choice."

Wall-Marshall mentioned that one of the highlights of the fair was meeting a standard five, primary-school boy, who eagerly came up to her table to ask a few questions.

"He spoke about what he wanted to be as an adult and I gave him tools that he can use even now to start charting his course for success. I was so proud of that family. They have created a university-going environment."

Twenty years and soon-to-be three degrees later, Wall-Marshall is in the dissertation writing phase of her doctorate.

Her time at BU is inclusive of her two children and husband, Fatima College graduate Troy Marshall, who she met at BU.