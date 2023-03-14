‘Pres’ San Fernando inch closer to maiden SSCL title

In this photo taken on March 7, Naparima College batsman Jonathan Ramnarace plays a shot against Presentation College San Fernando, during the premier division match of the Secondary Schools Cricket League, at Union Hall Grounds. - Marvin Hamilton

PRESENTATION College San Fernando could be crowned maiden champions of the 2023 Secondary Schools’ Cricket League (SSCL) Premiership on Tuesday.

They must ensure victory away to fifth-ranked Vishnu Boys Hindu College at Avidesh Samaroo Park in Endeavour, Chaguanas, and hope their second-ranked, brother school Presentation College Chaguanas lose to Fatima College at their home grounds in Port of Spain.

If both situations occur after Tuesday’s round seven matches, “Pres”, famed for their performances in the Secondary Schools’ Football League (SSFL), can lift the coveted SSCL trophy for the first time in school history.

However, if the south school wins/loses and the Central branch is victorious, the title will go down to the wire and be decided on the final day’s play, next Tuesday. This means there is still a slim chance that ‘Pres’ Chaguanas can sneak in late to snatch the crown.

Currently, Presentation San Fernando (109pts) lead the standings followed by their Chaguanas (97pts) brothers and crosstown rivals Naparima College and Fatima College, in third and fourth respectively, both on 78pts. ‘Naps’ are third because they hold a higher net run rate.

Additionally, Presentation San Fernando return home to Union Hall Grounds next week to play their final league match against St Benedict’s College while the Chaguanas team travel to Lewis Street, San Fernando for a Naparima College test.

SSCL president Nigel Maraj said a historic Presentation San Fernando victory augurs well for both the school and league.

“It will show that the depth of cricket in premiership and championship division has expanded to more than just the usual suspects winning the league.

“But I know ‘Pres’ would have done a lot of recruitment during the pre-pandemic and pandemic period. That is a testament to the school and the fact that they pursue academics rigidly.”

In other matches on Tuesday, sixth-placed Hillview College host Naparima at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe and a bottom-of-the-table clash between St Mary’s College and cellar-placed defending champions Shiva Boys’ Hindu College bowls off at CIC Grounds.