Missing Romanian found in Trinidad

Fanel Crirstel -

MISSING Romanian tourist Fanel Crirstel, 46, has been found in Trinidad.

This was confirmed by Sgt Joseph Jordan on Monday.

Jordan told Newsday: “I didn’t get anything officially. I just know he was found and he was okay. I don’t know anything other than that, I am actually awaiting something official as it relates to where he was found and how we are going to treat with it.”

Crirstel arrived in Tobago on March 5 onboard the Costa Fascinosa cruise ship. However, when the vessel was ready to depart the Scarborough port in the afternoon, Crirstel was nowhere to be found.

The cruise ship left Tobago without him.

It was reported that he was last seen near the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission head office at the corner of Wilson Road and Post Office Street, Scarborough.

Police had said they were working on a theory that Crirstel did not want to return to his home country.