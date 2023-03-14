Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy wins U12 Hoop It Up title

JOCODY Phillip scored seven points to lead Matthew Pierre Basketball Academy (MPBA) to a 14-9 victory over Central Rising Stars in the Under-12 final of the ‘Hoop It Up’ basketball festival which jumped off at the Southern Regional Indoor Sports Arena, Pleasantville, over the weekend.

Phillip led all scorers with his seven-point capture in the second half to guide the Mayaro-based club to the U12 trophy.

In the earlier rounds, MPBA beat Eagles 8-2 in a highly defence-oriented game which saw several turnovers.

The eight-team tournament also featured matches in the U17 and U21, as well as, three-pointer and dunk-out competitions.

In the U17 title match, Central Rising Stars got the better of MPBA this time while Quarters Youth Team won the U21 division as they got past Eagles in the final.

On hand to cheer on the teams and distribute trophies was Minister in the Ministry of Finance and San Fernando East MP Brian Manning. He described the event as “wonderful” and was pleased to see “so many young people from all over the country getting involved.”

“The south zone (basketball commission) team (hosts) did a great job and the tournament reminded me of my own days growing up and playing basketball in Skinner Park (San Fernando).

“I’m proud to support initiatives like this, and it’s important to inculcate passion and commitment for basketball, and all sports, in our precious young people. With the talent on display this weekend, we have a lot to look forward to.”

Currently, the south zone basketball commission is trying to drive a resurgence in basketball. After this tournament, they resume an outdoor court tour, held in honour of persons who contributed to the development of local basketball.

According to organisers, this will dovetail into an outdoor tournament that will see participation from a range of age groups in locations across the southland.

Zonal chairman Clint Winson said basketball “is at the bottom of the national sporting list, and we all need to play our part in lifting the game.”

“Young people are the future, not only of basketball, but of the nation, and we are creating a platform for them to display their talents. That’s why we need everyone who cares about the future of TT to step up and support youth development through avenues like basketball.”