Marabella girl, 14, reported missing

HELP FIND ME: Missing teen Keisha Norton. Photo by TTPS

The police are again seeking the public’s help to find a 14-year-old girl from Marabella.

Keisha Norton, from West Bayshore, Marabella, was last seen at 11.45 pm on Sunday.

A relative reported her missing to Marabella police on Monday.

Keisha is of African descent, five foot four inches tall, and has a brown complexion.

She was last seen wearing a striped blue floral strapless dress and blue sneakers.

It was not the first time that Keisha has been reported missing. She went missing on January 19 and was found days later.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the Marabella police station at 652-6777 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).