Little support for teachers from ministry

Minister of Education Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: I write to highlight a growing concern among teachers in our education system regarding the lack of responsiveness of the Ministry of Education.

Despite numerous attempts to contact the ministry by phone, teachers have found it increasingly difficult to get through to anyone who can help them address their concerns.

One has to wonder if anyone works there, as teachers have reported spending countless hours trying to get through to the ministry, only to be met with voicemail or endless ringing.

This is not only frustrating, but it is also disheartening as it sends a message to teachers that their concerns and issues are not a priority.

At the end of the day, it seems that teachers are often blamed and aspersions cast on them without any real effort to understand the challenges they face in their work.

The reality is that teachers work incredibly hard, with very little support and resources to help them manage their workloads and address the needs of their students.

The current system in place to assist teachers is very poor, and this has a negative impact on the quality of education that our children receive. Teachers are in desperate need of support, resources and training to help them perform their jobs to the best of their abilities.

Therefore, I appeal to the Ministry of Education to treat teachers with dignity and respect, and to address their concerns in a timely and efficient manner.

Our education system can only be as good as the teachers who work within it, and it is imperative that we provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed.

I urge the ministry to take the concerns of teachers seriously and to make every effort to address their issues. It is time to recognise the invaluable contribution that teachers make to our society and to support them in their work.

WARREN ALI-HENRY

via e-mail