Jeron Thompson, Aqeel Joseph lead 'Indy' to first NCAA Division II title in 13 years

TT’s Kael Yorke, Jeron Thomspon and Aqeel Joseph and other University of Indianapolis swimmers celebrate their first NCAA Division II Men’s Swim and Dive title in 13 years. - Courtesy NCAA Division II

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmers Jeron Thompson and Aqeel Joseph were integral in ending a 13-year University of Indianapolis NCAA Division II Championships gold-medal drought as they topped the field in the men’s 200m freestyle relay last week.

The victorious Carifta quartet stopped the clock in one minute, 17.90s (1:17.90) and set a new university record, their second record at the meet.

Thompson swam the opening leg in a personal-best split time of 19.56 seconds. He was followed by Venezuelan Diego Mas, who conquered the second leg in a blistering 18.63.

Bahamian Lamar Taylor, Henderson State NCAA 50m free champion, got the second-fastest split with 19.11s, while Joseph anchored the Greyhounds home with a strong 19.68s over the final 50m.

Their win was the second fastest ever in NCAA Division II history.

In all three NCAA divisions, the Carifta region had only tasted victory twice in this event. The first time was in 2006, with TT legend and Olympian George Bovell III and his Auburn teammates and ten years later, in 2016, led by St Lucian Olympic swimmer Jordan Augier and his Tampa Spartans.

Last Wednesday, Thompson and compatriot Kael Yorke were instrumental in leading "Indy" to NCAA Division II Championships 200m medley relay silver.

Thompson swam the opening backstroke leg in 21.46 seconds, Liki Prema clocked 23.76s in the breaststroke, Yorke touched the wall in 21.09s in the butterfly and Mas anchored the team with a freestyle performance in 18.70s.

There, they also set a new university record of 1:25.01.

Additionally, Thompson set a new personal-best time when he clocked 19.37s in a 50m freestyle fifth-place finish. He covered the first 25m in 10.20s and shaved some precious time off his second length.

Thompson’s 19.97s clocking also propelled him to becoming the country’s third-fastest performer in this event.