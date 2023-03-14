Ignite benefit concert for UWI students

Lydian Singers - Courtesy Andrea De Silva

The University of the West Indies Development and Endowment Fund (UWIDEF) has partnered with MW Productions to stage a benefit concert for deserving students on April 2 at the Daaga Auditorium, St Augustine Campus.

Under the theme, Ignite, the concert will feature choral juggernauts Lydian Singers and Signal Hill Alumni Choir performing a wide, energising repertoire across several genres, a media release said.

For more than 30 years the UWIDEF has represented the regional institution’s commitment to students and community. Launched in April 1989, its primary objective is to provide scholarships at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels promoting academic excellence, alleviating the financial hardship of deserving students, and facilitating student interchange among the UWI campuses. UWIDEF also funds research in selected areas, endowments for chairs and lectureship in key disciplines; and capital projects.

Ignite – A Benefit Concert, which also pays tribute to the regional institution’s 75th anniversary, has the support of Angostura Chill, Republic Bank Ltd, and Viva Sparkling Flavoured Water, in its aim to light the way for deserving students to achieve their goals, regardless of their circumstances, the release said.

Tickets cost $250 and are available at UWI’s Student Services – 730-6489, Adam’s Bagels – 622-2435, Solera Wines and Spirits, Port of Spain – 628-7258 and Marabella, 227-2282, or via MW’s 24/7 Virtual Box Office. Reservations can be made at https://bit.ly/IGNITEBenefit or at 742-2752 or 342-9388.

For more info: e-mail uwide@sta.uwi.edu, mwproductions.tt@gmail.com, 749-0669, 683-1927, or follow on UWI and MWProductions Facebook and Instagram pages.