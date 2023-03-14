Down to the wire: Pres teams stay in hunt for schools cricket title

Presentation College San Fernando batsman Riyaad Mohammed bats against Vishnu Boys College, during the Secondary Schools Cricket league match, at the Avidesh Samaroo Grounds, Endeavour, Chaguanas, on Tuesday. - Lincoln Holder

PRESENTATION College, Chaguanas just managed to stay in the hunt for the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League (SSCL) premier division 50-over title after escaping with a one-wicket win over Fatima College in the penultimate round (round eight) on Tuesday.

Presentation, Chaguanas stayed in second place with the win behind Presentation College, San Fernando.

San Fernando remained in first place with a 93-run win over Vishnu Boys Hindu College at the Avidesh Samaroo Grounds in Endeavour, Chaguanas.

Presentation, Chaguanas seemed poised for an easy victory over Fatima at the latter’s school ground on Mucurapo Road, Port of Spain.

The Chaguanas bowlers wrecked the Fatima batting as the home team could only muster 113 in 27.1 overs with Rajesh Maharaj the chief wicket-taker for Chaguanas picking up 6/35 in 7.1 overs. Alexander Chase and Zachary Madray offered ample support grabbing 2/18 and 2/7 respectively.

Fatima skipper Joshua Davis was the best batsman with 33 and Adrian Mahase chipped in with 23.

The Fatima bowlers kept their team in the contest by taking wickets regularly. Chaguanas still seemed set for a fairly comfortable win getting to 101/6 in the 21st over.

Fatima then grabbed three quick wickets to leave Chaguanas 108/9 in the 25th over. Madray (four) and Brandon Deonarine (two) completed the nervous win for Chaguanas and will be seeking a win in the final round next week to stay alive in the title race. Luke Ali was the best batsman for Chaguanas with 23.

Bowling for Fatima, Zachary Siewah took 3/22 and Davis grabbed 2/33.

Manager of Chaguanas Roland Hosein is proud of the players' effort. “We train very hard. We started training last year October.”

Chaguanas normally use their school ground, but Hosein said the ground is not suitable for cricket.

Injuries have also hampered the team.

Hosein said he is happy to see both Presentation schools at the top of the standings. “We have a friendly rivalry…it is really good to see the two Presentations rise, especially for Pres south because they have never won a national cricket title. Kudos to them that they have risen to that standard now.”

The only loss for Chaguanas was against San Fernando in round three.

Hosein, who hopes the rivalry continues, is hoping his players can get the better of San Fernando if the teams meet in the Intercol T20 tournament later this season.

At the Avidesn Samaroo Ground, Presentation San Fernando maintained their perfect record. San Fernando posted a competitive 235/9 in 50 overs with Riyaad Mohammed hitting 92 and Khaleem Mohammed making 49. National Under-15 captain Brendan Boodoo chipped in with 39.

Bowling for Vishnu Boys Hindu, Aidan Lakhansingh and Ishant Roopnarine snatched 3/23 and 3/37 respectively.

In response, Vishnu could only manage 142 all out in 49 overs. Rajeev Ramnath struck 50, but it was not enough as Nickyle Jalim’s 5/17 gave San Fernando the massive win.

In the last round next week Tuesday both Presentation schools will be eyeing the crown. To win the title Chaguanas will have to defeat Naparima College convincingly and also hope St Benedict’s College can beat San Fernando comfortably.

Once San Fernando win they will capture the crown.

SUMMARISED SCORES:

FATIMA 113 (27.1 overs) (Joshua Davis 33, Adrian Mahase 23; R Maharaj 6/35, Z Madray 2/7, Alexander Chase 2/18) vs PRESENTATION, CHAGUANAS 115/9 (26 overs) (Luke Ali 23; Zachary Siewah 3/22, J Davis 2/33) Presentation won by one wicket.

PRESENTATION, SAN FERNANDO 235/9 (50 overs) (Riyaad Mohammed 92, Khaleem Mohammed 49, Brendan Boodoo 39; Aidan Lakhansingh 3/23, Ishant Roopnarine 3/37) vs VISHNU BOYS HINDU 142 (49 overs) (Rajeev Ramnath 50, Sanjiv Balliram 26; Nickyle Jalim 5/17, B Boodoo 2/19, K Mohammed 2/29) Presentation won by 93 runs.

NAPARIMA 157/9 (37 overs) (Randel Gopaul 56, Liam Mamchan 24; Jordan Mohammed 2/21, Ethan Samsundar 2/21, Qaadir Juman 2/23, Rondell Ramlogan 2/29) vs HILLVIEW 159/2 (30 overs) (Joseph Mendoza 73 not out, Andre Sugal 38) Hillview won by eight wickets.

ST MARY’S 258 (49 overs) (Samir Saroop 83, Arshad Harrilal 33, Zobari Romany 25; Matheus Komal 5/12) vs SHIVA BOYS HINDU 201/9 (50 overs) (M Komal 56, Sachin Nandlal 39, Antonio Bachoo 27; Mikaeel Ali 3/20, Jaden O’Brien 3/34, Rahul Lakhan 2/33) St Mary’s won by 57 runs.