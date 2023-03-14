Brothers shot in Morvant

File photo/David Reid

Two Morvant brothers are being treated after being shot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the brothers 24 and 26 were walking near a housing project on Leon Street, Morvant, at around midday when gunmen shot at them.

The brothers ran to their car nearby and drove themselves to the hospital.

Investigators said the 24-year-old was shot in his hand and the 26-year-old was shot in the buttocks.

They remained warded in stable condition up to Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the men were reluctant to answer questions on what led to the shooting.

Morvant CID are continuing enquiries.