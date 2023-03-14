30 poets head to National Poetry Slam semis
The 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) has moved into the semi-final round and 30 poets have made the cut.
The three-day hybrid auditions showcased performers of all ages. The line-up of hopefuls included veterans, past winners, and newcomers. The event was streamed live on the National Poetry Slam's Facebook page and the Bocas Lit Fest's YouTube channel.
After 72 auditioned in person and via Zoom before the judging panel of David Roberts, Nehilet Blackman, Jayron “DJ Rawkus” Remy, Lawrence Arjoon, and head judge Elisha Efua Bartels, the Slam team told Newsday this year's competition is off to an exciting start, which was evident in responses online.
In a release, the National Poetry Slam said semi-finals will be split into two rounds, scheduled for March 25 and 26 at the Little Carib Theatre, White and Roberts Streets, Woodbrook. Tickets will be available soon at select outlets and online at https://www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam/.
The National Poetry Slam said, "The Wild Cards element – a crowd favourite – is being reintroduced."
This element will give four poets whose scores fell slightly short of qualifying to compete in pairs, on each semi-final day, for the chance to join the finalists.
"The poets now in contention will vie for a chance to perform at the finals on April 30, as the First Citizens National Poetry Slam returns this year to its traditional place as the popular concluding event of the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest."
NGC Bocas Lit Fest is the largest annual literary event in the anglophone Caribbean and will run from April 28-30, entailing a diverse programme of readings, performances, discussions, workshops, and more.
Head judge, writer, performer, teacher, director and stage-manager, and a founding member of Metamorphosis Dance Company, Bartels said, “I love that the hybrid format exists.”
She said she appreciates this new way of operating “because it opens up more access to competitors and audiences.”
The audition performances explored a diverse array of thought-provoking topics, from migrant exploitation to crime and comedic stories of struggles with dieting.
Bartels also commented on the quality of audition pieces witnessed by the panel.
“We saw a wide range of performances that varied in content, tone, style, and delivery, which shows great promise for the elevated standard of poems for the upcoming semifinals.”
Semi-finalists:
Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim
Marcus Millette
Akile Wallace
Maria Mc Donald
Amy Yeates
Michael Logie
Chaquille Charles
Mishael Henry
Deneka Thomas
Phillip Storm
Derron Sandy
Ray Clarke
Dominique Friday
Renaldo Briggs
Fedon Honore
Renessa John
Geron Ruiz
Ronaldo Mohammed
Isaiah John
Seth Sylvester
Javaughn Forde
Shakir Gray
Joel Phillip
Soleil La Barrie
Keeron Isaac
Stephanie Smith
Kyle Hernandez
Marcus Hazel
Terryl Betauier
Wild Cards:
Alexandria Douglas
Cheyenne Caliste
Jabari Collins
Sade Hinkson
