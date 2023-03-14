30 poets head to National Poetry Slam semis

National Poetry Slam audition judges Lawrence Arjoon, head judge Elisha Efua Bartels, Jayron “DJ Rawkus” Remy, host Tevin Gill and David Roberts. - Photo courtesy National Poetry Slam

The 2023 First Citizens National Poetry Slam (FCNPS) has moved into the semi-final round and 30 poets have made the cut.

The three-day hybrid auditions showcased performers of all ages. The line-up of hopefuls included veterans, past winners, and newcomers. The event was streamed live on the National Poetry Slam's Facebook page and the Bocas Lit Fest's YouTube channel.

After 72 auditioned in person and via Zoom before the judging panel of David Roberts, Nehilet Blackman, Jayron “DJ Rawkus” Remy, Lawrence Arjoon, and head judge Elisha Efua Bartels, the Slam team told Newsday this year's competition is off to an exciting start, which was evident in responses online.

In a release, the National Poetry Slam said semi-finals will be split into two rounds, scheduled for March 25 and 26 at the Little Carib Theatre, White and Roberts Streets, Woodbrook. Tickets will be available soon at select outlets and online at https://www.bocaslitfest.com/poetry-slam/.

The National Poetry Slam said, "The Wild Cards element ­– a crowd favourite – is being reintroduced."

This element will give four poets whose scores fell slightly short of qualifying to compete in pairs, on each semi-final day, for the chance to join the finalists.

"The poets now in contention will vie for a chance to perform at the finals on April 30, as the First Citizens National Poetry Slam returns this year to its traditional place as the popular concluding event of the 2023 NGC Bocas Lit Fest."

NGC Bocas Lit Fest is the largest annual literary event in the anglophone Caribbean and will run from April 28-30, entailing a diverse programme of readings, performances, discussions, workshops, and more.

Head judge, writer, performer, teacher, director and stage-manager, and a founding member of Metamorphosis Dance Company, Bartels said, “I love that the hybrid format exists.”

She said she appreciates this new way of operating “because it opens up more access to competitors and audiences.”

The audition performances explored a diverse array of thought-provoking topics, from migrant exploitation to crime and comedic stories of struggles with dieting.

Bartels also commented on the quality of audition pieces witnessed by the panel.

“We saw a wide range of performances that varied in content, tone, style, and delivery, which shows great promise for the elevated standard of poems for the upcoming semifinals.”

Semi-finalists:

Abdul Majeed Abdal Karim

Marcus Millette

Akile Wallace

Maria Mc Donald

Amy Yeates

Michael Logie

Chaquille Charles

Mishael Henry

Deneka Thomas

Phillip Storm

Derron Sandy

Ray Clarke

Dominique Friday

Renaldo Briggs

Fedon Honore

Renessa John

Geron Ruiz

Ronaldo Mohammed

Isaiah John

Seth Sylvester

Javaughn Forde

Shakir Gray

Joel Phillip

Soleil La Barrie

Keeron Isaac

Stephanie Smith

Kyle Hernandez

Marcus Hazel

Terryl Betauier

Wild Cards:

Alexandria Douglas

Cheyenne Caliste

Jabari Collins

Sade Hinkson

