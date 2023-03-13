Woman under attack

THE EDITOR: One cannot help but note the irony that International Women's Day was celebrated at a time when transgender fringe elements are doing their best to eliminate the word "woman" from the English language.

The concept of gender-neutral language mainly seems to apply to women. "Pregnant people" and "birthing people" have replaced "pregnant women" as terms in some countries. "Breastfeeding" has been replaced by "chestfeeding" as "men" can now breastfeed, erm sorry, "chestfeed".

Australia has stated that about 0.1 per cent of all births involve transgender men.

Louise Melling, a deputy legal director for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said that "not only women give birth" and the American Cancer Society recommends cancer screenings for "people with a cervix" (New York Times, 8/6/22).

Language may evolve over time but the reality is that, in the future, the word "woman" will become extinct, if women do not take a stand.

However, the word "man" will still be in use. Right, guys? Right?

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope